AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has caused young people across the nation to miss out on once-in-a-lifetime experiences. However, the virus did not stop one Texas teen from missing her prom, thanks to her dad.

Katherine Neely is a senior at Amarillo High School, and she, like many seniors, was going to miss out on her last prom due to coronavirus. That is, until her dad, Jeff Neely, surprised her outside their front door.