WGNO is helping local musicians with our “New Orleans Music Playlist, Save the Music Louisiana” special.

The special airs this Saturday, April 18, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WGNO and WNOL.

We will have interviews with local artists and performances by Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, PJ Morton, Tank and the Bangas, Ronnie Lamarque, and more!”

The best part? The entire special is to raise money for the The Jazz & Heritage Music Relief Fund.