Watch: One week of COVID-19 developments in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – It has been just seven days since Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a sweeping “stay at home” order, and six since it went in to effect.

In that time, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped over 320 percent, from 837 on March 22 to 3,540 on March 29. Deaths attributed to the virus surged from just 20 on March 22 to 151 on March 29.

That’s a 655 percent increase in deaths over just seven days. That’s an average of over 18 deaths per day.

Edwards began a daily press conference schedule early on in the coronavirus crisis, and he has continued to update the citizens of Louisiana as the numbers surged to dire proportions.

Take a look at the developments of the last week as COVID-19 expanded at breathtaking speed across Louisiana.