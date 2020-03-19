WATCH: Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans holds Mass and Eucharistic Procession

NEW ORLEANS – While the Notre Dame Seminary community is currently isolating itself according to the guidance of the civic officials to “flatten the curve”, it will not stop the priests and seminarians who live there from praying for the city.

On Thursday, immediately following their 11:45 a.m. Mass, the seminary community will process outside into their horseshoe driveway for a Eucharistic Procession to pray for the safety and health of the community through the intercession of St. Joseph whose Feast Day is today, March 19.

The procession is expected to begin near 12:30pm and last approximately 15 minutes.