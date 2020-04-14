Watch: Mayor Cantrell discusses how New Orleans is responding to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (WVLA)- LSU has announced the start of large-scale production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) as a part of a statewide response to support medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At every pivotal moment in our history, the LSU community has come together for the good of our state and our nation,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “What’s happening today is an example of our university’s unwavering commitment to providing solutions to the most challenging problems facing society. I am proud of the outstanding and innovative work being conducted by our faculty, staff and students in the face of such great adversity.”