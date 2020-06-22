Watch: Masks for Mothers to provide face coverings to expecting mothers

NEW ORLEANS – District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to launch “Masks for Mothers,” through the Council’s SewDat Initiative.

SewDat is a collaborative effort with the City Council, Mayor Cantrell Office, and the New Orleans Health Department, which provides a central location for citizens to sell or donate a face covering to essential workers, seniors, transit riders in Orleans Parish. Since launching in April, SewDat has provided more than 30,000 free face coverings and masks to New Orleans residents.

In conjunction with SewDat, Masks for Mothers will provide face coverings to expecting mothers during their prenatal visits, and when they arrive at local hospitals for delivery. Pregnant women can pick-up a free face covering at the clinics listed on the SewDat website.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that the health and safety of pregnant women remain a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing a child into the world should be an exciting time for women and their families and should not be overwhelmed with stress and anxiety. Even before the coronavirus health crisis, data continued to show that African American mothers in our state are four more times likely to die from pregnancy-related complications in comparison to white mothers. We want to ensure that all mothers, but especially women of color, feel more comfortable attending their prenatal visits, knowing that they have the proper face coverings they need to protect themselves. We are excited to partner with the Louisiana Department of Health and community-based clinics to provide a face covering to every pregnant woman in New Orleans who needs it,” said Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.