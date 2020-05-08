Watch: Louisiana Nurse, Sophia Thomas, discusses her meeting with the President

NEW ORLEANS – Local nurse practitioner Sophia L. Thomas was one of the nurses who met with President Donald Trump earlier this week, in honor of National Nurses Week.

Nurse Thomas is the president of the AANP, American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

As the president asked several nurses about their experiences, Thomas told the president she had gotten reports of “sporadic” supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Thomas says she wanted the president to know what she was hearing from nurse practitioners on the frontlines of the cornavirus battle.