WATCH: Local leaders recognizing nurse who went door-to-door administering the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2,000 people

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nurse in Louisiana is doing her part to make sure people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurse Carla H. Brown has gone door-to-door in Louisiana and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to over 2,000 people, according to Louisiana Healthcare Connections.







Leaders are gathering to “present Nurse Brown with a $25,000 honorarium in recognition of her personal fight against Covid,” according to Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

Nurse Brown is motivated to deliver the vaccine after her husband died from COVID-19.

These leaders are expected to attend Tuesday’s event:

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to speak

Jamie Schlottman, Louisiana Healthcare Connections

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

Elected Officials