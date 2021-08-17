Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

WATCH: Local leaders recognizing nurse who went door-to-door administering the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2,000 people

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nurse in Louisiana is doing her part to make sure people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurse Carla H. Brown has gone door-to-door in Louisiana and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to over 2,000 people, according to Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

Leaders are gathering to “present Nurse Brown with a $25,000 honorarium in recognition of her personal fight against Covid,” according to Louisiana Healthcare Connections.

Nurse Brown is motivated to deliver the vaccine after her husband died from COVID-19.

These leaders are expected to attend Tuesday’s event:

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to speak
  • Jamie Schlottman, Louisiana Healthcare Connections
  • East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
  • Elected Officials

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News