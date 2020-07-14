Watch: Vice President Pence, Gov. Edwards talk COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE – Vice President Mike Pence and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards are talking about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, touched down on Air Force Two earlier this afternoon.

He will speak with Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, and members of Louisiana’s Republican congressional delegation.

They will hold a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium to discuss the possible extent of universities reopening come fall.

Pence will leave Baton Rouge and return to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night.