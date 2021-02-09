Watch: Update on vaccine distribution in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, La. — On Tuesday morning, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng provided an update on Jefferson Parish’s response to COVID-19 and the newest COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Alario Center.

Jefferson Parish will be administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Alario Center by appointment only.

The vaccine is only available to those meeting the current LDH phase criteria of Phase 1A or Phase 1B, Tier 1 (persons 65 years or older, healthcare workers, law enforcement and other first-responders, state and local essential COVID emergency response personnel and elections staff).

This vaccine distribution will be a drive-thru and will take place rain or shine; there is no cost to receive a vaccine.

As vaccine is made available, additional days will be added to the schedule. Please check back at www.covid.jeffparish.net for updates on all publicly available COVID-19 vaccine locations.