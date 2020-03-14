Update from Vice President Mike Pence and the Coronavirus Task Force

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and South Dakota. Cities from Los Angeles to Seattle to Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down. Meanwhile, Congress is taking action to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.