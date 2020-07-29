Watch: Update from NOLA-PS on distance learning and safety precautions

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. provided important updates about the start of the 2020-2021 academic school year during the District’s weekly press conference.

Now that the decision has been made that all public schools in the district will begin classes via distance learning for the month of August, the District will provide updates on how preparations are going and what parents and families can expect as the school year begins.

Additionally, the District released a FAQs document that includes information on how the Roadmap to Reopening Schools was created as well as details on distance learning expectations, precautions and protocols being taken in response to the virus, and more. Supplemental Guidance for families and schools is also available online with the Roadmap and includes additional guidance on distance learning, what to do when someone reports as ill, tips for parents during the pandemic, and more.

That information is available on the website at https://nolapublicschools.com/roadmap.