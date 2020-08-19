Watch: Update from NOLA-PS as students continue virtual classes

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. provided an update on how schools are progressing as remote classes continue.

A statement on their website reads “NOLA Public Schools takes the health of our students, educators, and staff seriously, and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the district and our schools are supported through the duration of the pandemic. The district is continuing to stay on top of updates, collaborate with state and local agencies, and put district resources behind this response. We are also closely collaborating with our school leaders, task force, and community stakeholders on solidifying plans for a safe start to the 2020-2021 school year.”