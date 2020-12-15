Watch Live: University Medical Center distributes first COVID-19 vaccines

NEW ORLEANS – City leaders and first responders are at University Medical Center this morning as the hospital distributes its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, who is also a front-line ER physician at UMC, will be among the first to be vaccinated.

Region One Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter will also be vaccinated, along with UMC staffers Kim Alexis, Harold Smith, and Sanjay Raman. LCMC Health president Dr. John Heaton will also roll up his sleeve for the vaccination.