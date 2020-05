MANDEVILLE – St. Tammany officials are meeting to discuss the plans to reopen the parish after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, Council Chairman Mike Lorino, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and St. Tammany Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Clarence Powe are all expected to speak.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage of the reopening of Louisiana.