NEW ORLEANS – Beginning this week, Ochsner Health has expanded COVID-19 viral patient testing criteria to anyone who is symptomatic without limitation for age, with a focus on community hot spots. "This will increase testing capabilities for children, patients at Ochsner Urgent Care locations and will allow us to expand testing to employers. Our goal is to test as many people as our supplies will allow and through routine testing, we will be able to test 12,000 individuals for COVID-19 each week."

Since the beginning of this crisis, COVID-19 testing remained one of the most critical tools for healthcare providers and care teams. Test rates in Louisiana are among the highest in the United States. At Ochsner Health, we believe in broader testing to learn more about the COVID-19 virus prevalence to help make the best decisions in the future for our employees, patients and community.