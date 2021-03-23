Watch: Pres. Jewell announces indoor mass vaccination site coming to St. Charles Parish

LULING, La. — On Tuesday morning, St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell announced a permanent indoor mass vaccination site coming to St. Charles Parish.

Ochsner Health and St. Charles Parish Hospital have partnered to bring this site to fruition.

Vaccinations will occur at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, located at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy. in Luling. Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter the facility.

The first vaccination event will be on Saturday, March 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Approximately 800 appointments are available now on myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772. Non-Ochsner patients will need to create an online account. There are no costs associated with receiving the vaccine.

Additional days and times will be announced as they become available.

Those in need of transportation to the vaccinate site should contact the River Parish Transit Authority at 985-651-1141. The rideshare program will cost $2 each way, and will run on the following schedule:

Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.