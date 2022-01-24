Video: Ochsner healthcare leaders believe the omicron peak is behind us

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On January 24, Ochsner Health held a media briefing to provide the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Speakers included the following Ochsner healthcare leaders:

Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health

Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health

Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health

President Warner Thomas began the meeting by informing viewers that Ochsner has seen a decline in COVID cases. January 11 seems to be the peak for the New Orleans area and the Northshore.

Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and North Louisiana have a one-to-two-week delay in the peak.

“We had 644 patients across our system today. That’s down from last week, we were at 686. Down from two weeks ago, which was our peak, at 726. So we have continues to see a decline.”