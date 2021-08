NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, Ochsner Hospital for Children leaders held a Zoom media briefing to provide an update focused on pediatrics.

William “Billy” Lennarz, MD, the System Chair of Pediatrics, Katherine Baumgarten, MD, and Jill West, Ph.D. spoke at the briefing and answered specific questions regarding pediatrics.

In the briefing, hospital leaders encouraged parents of children ages 12 and older to get vaccinated before going back to school.