Watch Live: Ochsner hosts discussion on COVID-19 Omicron variant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified the Omicron COVID-19 variant as a variant of concern.

With cases associated with this new variant appearing across the United States, including in Louisiana, Ochsner Health is here to answer questions.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, medical director, infection control and prevention, and Chief Medical Officer Robert Hart host a Facebook Live discussion on the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the efficacy of boosters.

