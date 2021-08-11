Watch Live: Ochsner healthcare leaders give the latest COVID-19 update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, August 11, Ochsner healthcare leaders held a media briefing at 1:15 p.m., to provide a COVID-19 update.

As of today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the Ochsner Healthcare System.

According to Ochsner healthcare leaders, 946 of these patients are unvaccinated.

Currently, 14 patients hospitalized are pediatric patients, one patient is under the age of one.

8/10/2021 8/9/2021 8/8/2021 8/7/2021 8/6/2021 8/3/2021 Baton Rouge 81 82 79 81 83 77 Bayou 112 117 105 112 101 83 Greater New Orleans 385 395 366 372 359 299 Lafayette 146 146 144 140 131 131 North Louisiana 106 104 100 90 79 52 Northshore/Hancock Miss. 233 230 214 208 194 179 TOTAL 1063 1074 1008 1003 947 821 Information from Ochsner Healthcare System

The average age of hospitalized covid patients for adults is 55.4 years old and for children, the average age is 5.5 years old.

COVID-19 Test Volumes and Percent Positivity

For the week beginning August 8, Ochsner has administered 15,884 COVID-19 tests 19.6% of those were positive

3,096 of these tests were for patients ages 0-19 This patient population has a 23.4% positivity rate

