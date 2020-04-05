Watch: NOPD discusses uniform switch during response to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Citizens are soon going to see a change in the appearance of NOPD officers as they respond to calls for service and patrol the streets of New Orleans.

Beginning Sunday, commissioned officers will be wearing their Tactical Duty Uniforms (TDUs) during the performance of their regular duties.

These are the uniforms you’re probably familiar seeing worn during hurricane deployments, when comfort and durability are essential.

The switch to TDUs will allow officers the opportunity to wash their uniforms after every shift without needing to find a dry cleaner. The TDUs are also much more durable.

While officers might be dressed differently, the change does not mean there will be a difference in how officers will go about their daily duties.

To some, the TDUs give the impression of some sort of urgent deployment.

While that can be true in some instances, we want to assure the citizens of New Orleans that there is no heightened state of alert and no fundamental change in policing ahead.