ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The STPPSS has delayed the start of the 2020-2021 school year for students in grades Pre K through 12. The 2020-2021 school year will now have a staggered start beginning August 11-14 to ensure safety protocols are in place and employees are trained and prepared for the learning model in place at that time.

Students will begin their school year following the learning model in place at that time in a staggered approach in small groups to provide a safe and productive re-entry to school. August 11-14 will be “Safe Start Days” where one-fourth of students will report to school each day. This will be based on the first letter of their last name. On August 17, students will begin their regular school schedule, whether it is distance learning, hybrid, or in-person at that time.