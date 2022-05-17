NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) held a press conference to discuss the growing concern of COVID-19 in the parish.

From the NOHD: “After several weeks of monitoring a steady rise in COVID-19 levels in our area, NOHD urges residents and visitors to be mindful that the virus is spreading at an increasing rate. Furthermore, health risks from the pandemic continue to pose a threat, especially to seniors, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and children who have not yet been vaccinated. While Omicron may be less severe than earlier versions of the disease, it is more contagious than previous versions and if this trend continues at this rate, Orleans will go from low to medium alert very soon, thus setting us up for another summer COVID surge.”