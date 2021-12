Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen is out at Mobility City (3501 Severn Ave Ste. 3B/C in Metairie) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

For over 25 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 75,000 coats to kids in the New Orleans area. With cold weather rolling in, donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2021 Coats For Kids Drive ensure kids who need them the most stay warm through the holidays and beyond.