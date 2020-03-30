WATCH: City Officials combine New Orleans COVID-19 testing sites into one large site

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, the Illinois National Guard operates a COVID-19 drive-thru test site for medical personnel and first responders in Chicago. The use of National Guard units around the country to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic is prompting rumors of a national lockdown or even martial law. Guard units are now helping to transport medical supplies, distribute food and even help direct traffic at drive-thru testing sites. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

City Officials have decided to combine the two drive-thru testing sites in New Orleans.

There will now be only one drive-thru testing site in New Orleans.

This site will be allotted 500 COVID-19 tests per day.