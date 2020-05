(BRProud.com) The State Fire Marshal today released the following memo on outdoor religious services:

“In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Proclamation to be released May 1, 2020, any outdoor religious and places of worship venue must adhere to strict mitigation standards in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.”