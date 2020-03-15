Watch: Mayor Cantrell gives a coronavirus update

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell is giving an update on the coronavirus in Orleans Parish.

As of 9:30 a.m., there have been 65 reported cases of coronavirus in Orleans Parish, the most in the state of Louisiana. Two people have died from the coronavirus, both in New Orleans.

Cantrell said New Orleans will be the first city in the state of Louisiana to participate in a pilot program to set up drive through coronavirus testing.

Office of Homeland Security director Collin Arnold said the details of the program have not yet been worked out. The drive through testing program will be targeted to first responders and those who are at the most at risk.

