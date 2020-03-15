Watch: Mayor Cantrell gives a coronavirus update; curfew for bars and restaurants

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Health Director Jennifer Avegno, and othe rcity leaders gave an update Sunday afternoon (Mar. 15) on the coronavirus in Orleans Parish.

As of March 15, there have been 75 reported cases of coronavirus in Orleans Parish, the most in the state of Louisiana. Two people have died from it, both in New Orleans.

Cantrell said New Orleans will be the first city in the state of Louisiana to participate in a pilot program to set up drive through coronavirus testing.

Office of Homeland Security director Collin Arnold said the details of the program have not yet been worked out. The drive through testing program will be targeted to first responders and those who are at the most at risk.

The City has also enacted a curfew for bars and restaurants.

Restaurants must close at 9 pm, with an exception for take-out orders. Bars must close at midnight. And all restaurants, bars and clubs must make sure there is enough space for patrons to maintain a six-foot “social distance.” The NOPD will also enforce a ban on loitering in public places.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, RTA service will be reduced during the week for all streetcars, buses and ferries.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coverage.