Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell discusses moving New Orleans to Phase 3.3 by Halloween

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city officials are discussing plans to move the city to Phase 3.3 of coronavirus restrictions in time for Halloween.

Cantrell stressed that COVID-19 is still a very real threat in Orleans Parish, pointing to a steady stream of cases reported every day.

The hard work of the citizens of New Orleans flattened the curve twice, Cantrell said. But more work needs to be done in order for the city to move forward safely, according to Cantrell.

“If we want to move forward to Phase 3.3, what we do now will determine how we move forward,” she said. “And not just for Halloween, October 31, which was the original date we set for us to move into 3.3.”