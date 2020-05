WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) announced the state of Louisiana has been awarded $18,357,258 from the Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This allotment is specifically set aside for state and territory discretion and not individually focused on parish or cities impacted by COVID-19.

This new allocation comes in addition to the $4,201,613 in various HUD COVID-19 Recovery Formula Grants Graves had announced on April 10th for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District, with a majority of the funds from the traditional CDBG Program.