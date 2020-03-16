WATCH: JP President Cynthia Lee Sheng provies COVID-19 update

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that COVID-19 has claimed a third life in Louisiana. This patient was a resident of Orleans Parish.

Within the announcement, Gov. Edwards said that he has taken additional significant measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, by further limiting the size of gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars and movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery, take out and drive-through orders only.