BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on the state’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across the state as students get ready to return to classes.

Overnight, 1,726 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 133,125. An additional 24 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,169.