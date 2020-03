LOUISIANA – Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by health officials to provide an update on the status of coronavirus in Louisiana.

As of the March 11, at 5:45 p.m. there are 13 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana.

Three of the patients are confirmed to be residents at Lambeth House, in New Orleans.

A State of Emergency has been declared for Louisiana, which will allow additional funding to be released to help COVID-19 response.

