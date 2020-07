BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is addressing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana this afternoon as numbers across the state continue to spike.

Overnight, 1,708 new COVID-19 cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 114,481. An additional 42 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,811.

