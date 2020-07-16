Watch Live: Gov. Edwards talks COVID-19 as state adds 2,200 new cases overnight

BATON ROUGE – With cases continuing to spike across the state, Governor John Bel Edwards is addressing the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The state added more than 2,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases today, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Monday, July 13, 1,705 new cases were reported in Louisiana. The next day, 2,215 new cases were added. Wednesday, July 15, brought 2,089 new cases, and there were 2,280 new cases today.

That adds a total of 8,289 new cases just this week to the state’s tally, which now stands at 86,411.

There have been 3,375 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Louisiana since the pandemic began. Sixty of those deaths have been reported since Monday, July 13.

