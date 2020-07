NEW ORLEANS - A new COVID-19 testing option will begin in New Orleans on Wednesday, July 29, in partnership with U.S. Health and Human Services and the Louisiana National Guard.

In the last month, the New Orleans Health Department elevated concerns to the federal government about supply chain issues that have been complicating the ability to process COVID-19 tests locally. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has now allotted resources to the greater New Orleans region to set up additional surge COVID-19 testing. The first week of this program will be administered at the UNO Lakefront Arena and will be drive-thru only. In the weeks to follow, the program will be available Monday through Saturday and will move to different sites around the region as a drive-thru, walk-up hybrid.