Watch Live: Gov. Edwards speaks in front of Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The Convention Center has been converted into a step-down hospital for patients recovering from COVID-19. They will be transferred to beds in the Convention Center after they no longer need acute care in a hospital.

Opening step-down centers will be essential to preventing the hospital system in New Orleans and across southern Louisiana from getting overwhelmed, Edwards has said.