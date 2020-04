BATON ROUGE- This week, Healthy Blue donated $10,000 in support of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Response and Recovery Fund. The donation will support colleges across the system in their efforts to provide students with food and other necessities, including the technology and equipment needed to transition to online learning during times of crisis.

"Healthy Blue is committed to supporting programs that go beyond traditional healthcare and we recognize the importance of providing the people of our communities with the services needed to promote all aspects of health and wellness, including physical, emotional and social health," said Aaron Lambert, president, Healthy Blue. "This support is impactful for our local students and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide access to critical resources during these unprecedented times."