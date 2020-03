NEW ORLEANS – At 3 p.m. on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell met to provide a coronavirus update.

As of Friday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health confirms 36 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, including 23 of Orleans parish residents.

It was announced on Friday that all Louisiana schools will be closed March 16 – April 13 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.