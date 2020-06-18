Watch Live: Gov. Edwards gives COVID-19 update

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is giving an update on the status of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana as the number of cases continues to rise.

So far this week, there have been over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana, although the rates of hospitalization remain steady.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 553 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, June 15. There were 534 new cases on June 16, and 928 new cases on June 17.

Some of the cases first reported this week are the result of a backlog of tests, according to the LDH.