NEW ORLEANS - Ronald McDonald House New Orleans temporarily closed in mid-March for termite fumigation just before the COVID-19 outbreak started in the area. While they were closed, they emptied their pantry and donated everything to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Now, they need to restock with the public's donations. The local charity will be accepting donations at its house at 4403 Canal Street on Tuesday, May 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.