Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will not move into Phase 3 as planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana won’t be further easing its restrictions on businesses because the state is seeing a troubling, recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that he’ll keep in place the current limitations on restaurants, bars and retailers enacted on June 5, which were set to expire Friday.

The decision comes as Louisiana exceeded the grim mark of 3,000 deaths from the outbreak. The Democratic governor was considering moving Louisiana from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening under the White House guidelines.

But he decided against the move based on the latest surge in cases of the COVID-19 disease and hospitalizations over the last week.