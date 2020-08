NEW ORLEANS – A new healthcare solution is available for Louisiana residents who recently lost health insurance and are currently uninsured due to COVID-19. The new Ochsner Health Care Bridge program is a three-month program designed to keep individuals connected to their Ochsner physicians and the healthcare services they need to manage chronic conditions, get prescriptions filled, and in many cases, get prescription drug assistance.

“Ochsner Health recognizes that consistent access to ongoing care is key to helping individuals live healthier lives and our virtual platform enables them to stay connected in ways that are also safe and convenient. At a time when many of our community members have lost their jobs and health insurance, this program is geared to provide a bridge to help individuals maintain relationships with their providers and get the high quality healthcare they need,” said Robert Hart, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ochsner Health.