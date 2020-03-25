WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to COVID-19

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Ohio clinic
Video
Top Stories
Baby in isolation after Alabama NICU nurse tests positive for coronavirus, family says
Veterinarian Talks about Pets and Coronavirus.
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 1: Neighbors helping Neighbors
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
No shortage of sunshine and fresh air
Video
Top Stories
Beer brewery brews hand sanitizer
Video
Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?
Video
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Tokyo’s delayed Olympics: Who pays bills for another year?
Top Stories
The Latest: Federer donates $1 million for virus relief
Top Stories
Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Games if not postponed
Coronavirus impacting Crescent City Classic charity program
Video
Emmanuel Sanders speaks highly of new teammates
LSU ranked No. 4 in NCAA Preseason Rankings
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
WATCH: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Coronavirus
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Mar 25, 2020 / 02:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 25, 2020 / 03:18 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
94 of 170 New Orleans EMS employees exposed to coronavirus, 28 isolated at home after showing symptoms.
Virtual reality shows what coronavirus does to your lungs
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana’s response to COVID-19
Jefferson Parish issues proclamation of additional measures for state of emergency
Statement from St. Charles Parish President on its first COVID-19 death
Best shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020
Veterinarian Talks about Pets and Coronavirus.
Video
Latest News
COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Ohio clinic
Video
Baby in isolation after Alabama NICU nurse tests positive for coronavirus, family says
Veterinarian Talks about Pets and Coronavirus.
Video
Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic
Kenny’s Acts of Kindness Day 1: Neighbors helping Neighbors
Video
Louisiana is 4th state declared federal disaster amid virus
More News