NEW ORLEANS, La. - Instead of streets filled with festival goers and travelers from around the world, our city is facing a parade of cancellations. However, the staff at 'New Orleans Secrets - Tours & Adventures to Unlock New Orleans,' has found a way to work from home.

One of the company's three owners, Angela Monroe, explains, "We're trying to still share the story of New Orleans both for people who had trips planned that were canceled unexpectedly, and those just looking for new things to do and learn about."