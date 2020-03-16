WATCH: Gov. Edwards confirms third COVID-19 related death in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La.-- The Subway restaurant at 199 Gause Blvd. in Slidell is lending a helping hand to help school kids get meals while they are out of school the next month.

Due to school cancellations because of the coronavirus, this location will be giving kids a free mini sub and a free cookie during the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the next month.