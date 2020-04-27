WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards extends stay at home order through May 15

NEW ORLEANS - The City of New Orleans Health Department, LCMC Health and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) will continue their mobile testing campaign across the metro area over the coming weeks.

This week, April 28 through May 1, the mobile testing site will be at the Marrero Community Center at 1861 Ames Blvd. Testing will go from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a delayed start of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.