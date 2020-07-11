Watch Live: Gov. Edwards addresses COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana as cases spike

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards is addressing the COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana as the number of confirmed cases continues to spike across the state.

There have now been two consecutive days in July where the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases.

The LDH has begun tracking clusters of outbreaks, identifying bars and food processing facilities as major drivers of new clusters of outbreaks.

