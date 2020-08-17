Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Watch: Families 4 Families to provide 1 year of rental assistance to 4,000 families during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, HousingNOLA announced the start of Families 4 Families (F4F), a COVID-19 rental assistance fund aimed at helping 4,000 families live through the COVID-19 pandemic, without the fear of eviction by providing rental assistance for a year.

“The Government isn’t coming to our rescue, so we have to help ourselves.”

-Andreanecia Morris, HousingNOLA

The F4F program provides critical rental assistance for one year through a monthly commitment provided by a donor, to ensure a needy family is housing secure.

During Monday’s news conference, Hancock Whitney presented a check donation to F4F.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News